Roseanne Barr Resumes Twitter Tirade: ‘I Will Always Be 4 Freedom From Mob Mentality’

Roseanne Barr has gone on another Twitter tirade, using the social media platform on Thursday to express her thoughts on a number of topics, starting with her childhood.

The actress first wrote that she grew up around survivors of Auschwitz and Belsen, writing that she is an advocate for the oppressed.

“My childhood was spent growing up in an apartment house owned by my grandmother filled with survivors of Auschwitz and Belsen,” she wrote. “I am an advocate 4 them & for all oppressed ppl. I will always be 4 FREEDOM FROM MOB MENTALITY.”

She also updated her followers on her Thursday activities, writing, “Today I am making picture frames with my beautiful precious mom, and listening to her and Johnny play music together.I’m in heaven!”

“i’m singing all day. I’m learning amywinehouse songs,” Barr continued. “Life is great. The hounds bark but the caravan moves on. LAUGH ALL YOU CAN EVERYDAY! love u all.”

She finished with an apparent warning, writing, “there’s a lot more to say and believe me I will at the right time and the right place.”

Barr’s Twitter usage became a source of national attention recently when a racist tweet aimed at former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett caused ABC to cancel the reboot of Roseanne that had begun airing this year.

On Wednesday, Barr used Twitter to once again attempt to deny that she is racist.

“I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood,” she wrote. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime…”

Photo Credit: ABC