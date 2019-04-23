Roseanne Barr Identifies as Queer: ‘I Put the Q in LGBTQ’

Roseanne Barr said she is as “queer as two motherf–ers” in a new video she posted on her YouTube channel Sunday.

In the now-deleted video, Barr began by talking about how much she hates the derogatory slur “f–g.”

“The word f-g is a really hateful word, isn’t it?” Barr said in the clip, reports JustJared. “Especially when it’s, like, one gay calling another gay guy that. Hooo, have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages?”

The former Roseanne star continued, “It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re not supposed to say that word. How come you’re saying that word?’… But it is a hateful word and we should get rid of it. Get rid of it being spoken.”

Then, Barr went on to claim she is “queer.”

“All that LGBTQ stuff, I put the ‘Q’ in LGBTQ, OK? ‘Cause I am queer as two mother–kers,” Barr said. “I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer. And that makes me … a queer, I guess?”

The “Q” in LGBTQ is meant to represent “queer” or “questioning,” for those still questioning their sexual identity.

This is just the latest in a long line of surprising statements made by Barr since ABC canceled Roseanne last year after she posted a racist message on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett. In an interview with The Washington Post last month, Barr said she felt co-star Sara Gilbert “destroyed” her life with the response to the tweet.

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr told the Post. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

Barr also told the Post she felt suicidal after the backlash, and credited Rabbi Shmuley Boteach with saving her life. After Roseanne was canceled, Barr did several interviews with Boteach.

“Shmuley saved my life,” Barr said. “I was suicidal. He was the only person who stood by me and said they were (not) going to destroy me because I love Trump and Israel.”

Barr has insisted the Jarrett tweet, in which she compared the former Obama aide to the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes characters, was not racist and has apologized.

“I’m a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff,” Barr said on Boteach’s podcast shortly after the controversy began. “But I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person, I never would have said, ‘They are a monkey.’ I just wouldn’t do that. And people think that I did that, it just kills me. I didn’t do that. And if they do think that, I’m just so sorry that I was unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry.”

