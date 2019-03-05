Roseanne Barr: ‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Says Comedian ‘Needs Help’ After ‘Me Too’ Putdown

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson chimed in on Roseanne Barr‘s comments on the #MeToo movement in her latest interview, saying the former sitcom star “needs help.”

“I’ll say this… I don’t know what she said, I just heard about what she said,” Anderson told TMZ. “But what I heard.. some people need help.”

On Sunday, Barr appeared on the first episode of The Candace Owens Show, where Barr told Owens she believes some of the women who stood up to sexual harassment and told their stories are “hoes.” Barr told Owens someone told her the women “were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago,” which Barr did not agree with.

“Well, it’s because they’re hoes,” the former Roseanne star said. “Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a hoe.”

Barr criticized women whose stories involved meeting their attackers in hotel rooms.

“They’re pretending they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” she said.

#MeToo leaders were not the only ones in Barr’s crosshairs. She also suggested that Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who accused Supreme Court Justiec Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers in 1982, “should be in prison.”

Barr told Owens she refers to California Sen. Kamala Harris as “Kama Sutra Harris” because of her relationship with former San Francisco mayor and longtime California politician Willie Brown in the 1990s.

The Roseanne star also took a swing at Hollywood, including her Roseanne co-star Sara Gilbert.

“When I went to bat for Sandra [Bernhard], Kathy [Griffin] and Sara [Gilbert] to get them on TV — because I gave them all their TV jobs… you know what people at the networks told me? Those girls are too ugly to go on TV,” Barr told Owens. “And I said this is so incredibly sexist. Look at me, I’m no beauty. You can’t take talent, for a woman, and reduce it to their facial flaws. Are you sh—ing me?”

However today, Barr said those three are “too ugly to be on TV” and have “ugliness inside.”

ABC dropped its Roseanne revival in May 2018 after Barr published a racist tweet. Her character was killed off and the series continued this fall as The Conners, with Gilbert and John Goodman. In the meantime, Barr has continued making controversial comments, criticizing Democratic politicians and Hollywood.

On Feb. 16, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Barr and Suzanne Somers are planning joint shows in Las Vegas.

