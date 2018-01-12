Rose McGowan Hits Absent James Franco on Critics’ Choice Win

James Franco may have been absent from the Critics’ Choice Awards, but that didn’t stop Rose McGowan from calling him out following his win.

Actor James Franco was noticeably absent from Thursday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards when he was awarded Best Actor in a Comedy for his film The Disaster Artist, but his win was clouded by the sexual misconduct allegations that he is facing, something that Rose McGowan immediately pointed out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know what you did last summer,” McGowan tweeted Thursday night, quoting a Twitter Moment of Franco’s win.

I know what you did last summer ⚡️ “James Franco wins a Critics’ Choice Award amid sexual misconduct claims” #RoseArmyhttps://t.co/kY7Qnisnj2 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 12, 2018

“James Franco is a cuddly guy, but so are bears. Selectively Deaf Hollywood has heard about this a–hole for years. His hipster Prince of Hollywood’s bro status protected him. Bros before Ho’s, amiright ?” she continued in a second tweet.

James Franco is a cuddly guy, but so are bears. Selectively Deaf Hollywood has heard about this asshole for years. His hipster Prince of Hollywood’s bro status protected him. Bros before Ho’s, amiright ? .@CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/KclWjKIa5p — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 12, 2018

Sexual misconduct accusations began to surface as the 39-year-old actor took the stage at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 wearing all black and sporting a Time’s Up pin in support of the movement to bring awareness to sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault. Following his acceptance speech, several women took to Twitter to allude to allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, five women have come forward to accuse Franco of sexual misconduct.

Franco’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, specifically denied each of the women’s allegations. Franco himself has also denied the allegations during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Steven Colbert.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice… I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it,” he told the talk show host.

“I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do,” Franco continued. “As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”