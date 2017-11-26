Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Spend Thanksgiving Together

Rose McGowan chose to spend her Thanksgiving with two other Harvey Weinstein accusers, actresses Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra. McGowan posted a picture of the trio on Instagram Friday.

Magical moments with @asiaargento & @iamannabellasciorra #WomenRise #Survivors #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Nov 24, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

“Magical moments with” Argento and Sciorra, the 44-year-old McGowan wrote. She also tagged Ronan Farrow, who has written many of the New Yorker reports exposing Weinstein and his efforts to keep sexual harassment accusers quiet.

Argento also posted the photo in black and white, adding, “You are my sisters and I love you. May all of your dreams come true. I want this for you. They’re gonna come true.”

Sciorra posted the photo as well, writing “Sisters #tribevibe #goodtrouble.”

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento, also posted the photo on his Twitter account. “It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds,” he wrote, tagging the three women.

The trio have been among the most vocal women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment. McGowan was mentioned in the first New York Times report on the scandal. It was the first time her 1997 settlement with Weinstein was reported. McGowan has since accused Weinstein of rape and later told the Times she was offered $1 million to keep quiet.

Farrow interviewed Argento for his Oct. 10 report. She claimed Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her and she feared Weinstein would “crush” her. Argento said she was forced out of her native Italy after being criticized for speaking out.

Sciorra spoke to Farrow in a New Yorker piece published on Oct. 27. She claimed Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s and sexually harassed her for several years. She said Weinstein made it hard for her to work.

“From 1992, I didn’t work again until 1995,” she told Farrow. “I just kept getting this pushback of ‘We heard you were difficult; we heard this or that.’ I think that that was the Harvey machine.”

Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex. He has been fired from The Weinstein Company and was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Photo: Rose McGowan/Instagram