Harvey Weinstein Prison Sentence Revealed After Rape Conviction

Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence has been revealed, following the disgraced Hollywood executive's rape conviction. According to Variety, Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars. He is currently already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, following a rape and sexual assault conviction in 2020.

The most recent trial concluded back in December, with Weinstein being found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation, and another sexual misconduct count. The case involved an unidentified woman known only as Jane Doe 1. Notably, the Los Angeles jury consisting of eight men and four women reached their verdict after nine hours of deliberations over a two-week timeframe. They were unable, however, to make a decision on other charges against Weinstein. This includes allegations from Jennifer Siebel Newsom — the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom — as well as charges related to another woman. In regards to the charges that a verdict could not be reached on, the judge declared a mistrial.

Additionally, the jury found Weinstein not guilty of sexual battery against another woman. Had he been convicted on all counts, the former film producer faced a possible 65-year prison sentence. However, four charges connected to allegations from a woman identified as Jane Doe 5 were dropped by the judge.

Coincidentally, Weinstein was not the only disgraced celebrity to face sentencing on sex crimes convictions this week. Singer R. Kelly has been given a 20-year prison sentence, after being convicted on child porn charges last year in Chicago. According to CNN, US District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber handed down the disgraced singer's sentence on Thursday, Feb. 23. However, there is a bit of a legal catch. Kelly will not be serving 20 years on top of the previous 30-year sentence he received for a sex crimes conviction.

Rather, Judge Leinenweber order that 19 years of the new sentence would be served concurrently. This mean it will be served at the same time as his previously handed-down sentence. Only one year of the new 20-year sentence is to be served consecutively. Kelly will serve that one year after his prior sentence is complete. Notably, federal prosecutors had asked the judge to add 25 more years to his prison sentence, the AP reports, which would bring his total sentence to 55 years.

In the legal filing, prosecutors described Kelly's behavior as "sadistic" and referred to him as "a serial sexual predator." They stated that they believe he "poses a serious danger to society," and that he shows no remorse for the crimes of which he has been convicted. "The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life," prosecutors wrote.