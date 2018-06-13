Rose McGowan’s Absurd List of Demands for Appearances Revealed

Rose McGowan has become a pillar of the MeToo movement, but one TV studio says that the activist actress supplied them with an absurd list of demands for an appearance.

According to the Daily Mail, prior to her visit to the London facility, someone from McGowan’s camp called the studio and provided a list of rules to be followed.

“She must be met by someone of stature at reception,” McGowan’s representative reportedly said. “Don’t refer to her as a star — she knows this and sees no reason to have this brought up. No eye contact. No direct questions. Don’t stand too close.”

“Do not offer any refreshments or engage in any small talk,” the rep reportedly added. “When departing you may thank her for her time, but only if she requests that conversation.”

A source close to the situation reportedly told the new outlet that her demands did not go over well with producers and studio staff.

McGowan rose to prominence in the MeToo movement after coming forward with allegations that disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein raped her and paid her to keep quiet about their sexual interactions.

Recently, the former Charmed star was indicted on charges of cocaine possession, stemming from an incident in 2017.

McGowan reportedly lost her wallet while exiting a plane in Washington D.C. and when clean-up staff found the clutch they are said to have discovered two small bags of cocaine inside of it. They reportedly knew it belonged to McGowan as her medical marijuana card was also inside of the wallet.

A warrant was placed on her related to the cocaine discovery, with McGowan eventually turning herself in.

“Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond,” judicial officials said, according to previous reports.

Following her arrest, McGowan insinuated that the cocaine charges were a set-up in response to her claims against Weinstein. Her lawyers then attempted to get the charges thrown out, citing Weinstein’s alleged “underhanded targeting of Ms. McGowan.”

“There is simply no point in time at which the evidence places Ms. McGowan and the cocaine together in the same place,” McGowan’s lawyer Jessica Carmichael wrote in a statement to the court.

Carmichael later addressed reports that ex-film producer was known for hiring investigators to follow women he had assaulted, saying that “it is now public knowledge that Weinstein employed underhanded tactics to ‘silence’ his victims.”

McGowan has pleaded not guilty to the cocaine charges.