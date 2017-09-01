Rory Feek Is Struck by Another Unthinkable Tragedy

Mother’s Day is an especially hard one for country singer, Rory Feek and his daughter, Indiana, but as the widow and single dad reveals in his latest blog post, his family was hit with another tragedy just a few days ago.

In the post written on Thursday, Feek opened up about the death of his cousin Marvin’s 8-year-old daughter, Stephony who battled cancer for two years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Life is hard sometimes and why one person is dealt a difficult hand while another gets a royal flush is impossible to understand,” he wrote.

Feek went on to then share the heartbreaking story about how Stephony was scared she wouldn’t know anyone in heaven, asking who would be there to welcome here. Her parents told plenty would be there, including Joey and grandpa.

UP NEXT: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Details Moment She Learned Of His Suicide, Breaks Down

“Now my pain and my loss is great and my wife’s struggle was something that neither she nor I would’ve ever wanted to have had to go through,” he wrote. “But compared to losing your little one… Joey would have given her life up again without blinking. And I would’ve given mine.”

While the experience has changed the way Feek has seen Joey’s death, he said there’s a realization now about why he blogs and writes.

MORE NEWS: ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Wins Bankruptcy Case

“Because we need it. We all do. And the emails I get, and comments people write, mean that our story is helping someone. That Joey’s life and death is giving new life to others. That her example of being a light, even when there was darkness all around her, can make a difference to someone else this Mother’s Day and every day.”

Stephony’s funeral is set for May 12. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com