Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry Undergoes Brain Surgery

Tyler Henry is “on the mend” following his recent brain surgery.

The Hollywood Medium star, 29, took to Instagram to update his followers after having a colloid tumor removed from his brain.

“Brain surgery was a success!” Henry wrote alongside a photo of him recovering in his hospital bed. “Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family.”

While Henry will be on bed rest for a month, he wrote that he was “looking forward to getting back to doing readings” after “most” of the colloid tumor had “been removed.”

A colloid tumor, also referred to as a colloid cyst, is a slow-growing tumor typically found near the center of the brain, according to UCLA Health. “If large enough, a colloid cyst obstructs cerebrospinal fluid movement, resulting in a buildup of [fluid] in the ventricles of the brain and elevated brain pressure.”

“This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for,” Henry concluded. “I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings. Thank you all so much for your support.”

Henry has been open about his health journey for more than a decade, having initially been diagnosed with a congenital brain cyst when he was 18 years old after enduring persistent headaches. The medium underwent brain surgery in February 2014, after which he reflected on his health scare on Facebook.

“The saying, ‘Death stops for no one’ is one I replayed in my mind as I laid in the bed in the ICU with a piercing headache,” he wrote at the time. “The first night in the hospital was the worst. Doctors often have a time wording things in the most unsettling of ways.”

(Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)



“When I went into the ER for what felt like a migraine, a CT scan was ordered and the results were prefaced with, ‘It’s never good when you’re the most interesting case in the emergency room. Today you’re that case,’” he continued. “Knowing that I had a stroke wasn’t what bothered me. Not knowing what the grape-sized mass on my brain stem was was the unsettling part.”

Looking back on his experience, Henry said it showed him “what really matters and what doesn’t.” He continued, “It showed me my strengths, my weaknesses, and a small glimpse into the vast unknown — and how close I came to untimely figuring it out.”

“More than anything, it’s vital that we do our best to appreciate every moment we have,” Henry insisted. “Use your energy, focus, and concentration wisely. What you direct it at is what defines your life. It’s as simple as that.”