Blake Shelton Calls Out Jimmy Fallon Live on ‘Tonight Show’

Blake Shelton is keeping his playful rivalry with Jimmy Fallon going!

The country star called out the late-night host during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting his new album For Recreational Use Only.

Recalling how his collaboration with Post Malone inspired the album, Shelton explained, “I had the song with [Malone] last summer called ‘Pour Me a Beer.’ And that was fun, and it’s been four years since I put out a record.”

“So, I had the song with him,” the Voice alum went on, turning to Fallon as he continued, “You’ve been around him. I mean, you can’t be around that guy without having a good time, and he’s so excited about everything.”

The “God’s Country” singer then added, “You guys are a lot alike now that I think about it,” prompting Fallon to ask, “We are?” It’s then that Shelton delivered his burn, telling Fallon, “Except he’s genuine about his excitement.”

Fallon laughed off the comment while shaking his fist at the camera as Shelton continued, showing that he meant no harm. “Anyway, I was like, man, what am I doing? I need to make a record. Like, he had me fired up again,” he said, as Fallon responded in turn, “I want [Malone] to hang out with us. Everyone loves him.”

The interaction left fans laughing, with one commenter writing, “I don’t even listen to Blake Shelton, but his interactions with Jimmy are always so funny.” Another person added, “Blake burns Jimmy like no other guest,” as a third chimed in, “This was so chaotic blake and jimmy are funny together.”

Shelton and Fallon’s back-and-forth dates back years, with the Oklahoma native memorably teaching the TV host how to milk a cow in a 2016 segment of The Tonight Show.

“You’re about to be touching her in a very private area,” Shelton said as he introduced Fallon to a cow named Oreo. “Which is totally normal, if you act normal about it.” After Shelton showed his pal how farm life is done, the country musician then introduced Fallon to the “old farming tradition” of doing a shot of your first milk.

As Fallon downed the “warm” liquid, Shelton tossed the milk over his shoulder before teasing the city slicker about a job well done. “Congratulations! I’m very, very, very proud of you,” he said, jokingly adding, “This is the first time I’ve ever been happy with you.”