Rapper and Singer Grieves Heartbreaking Death of Longtime Partner

Big Freedia is mourning the death of her longtime partner, Devon Hurst.

The musician, whose real name is Freddie Ross Jr., took to Instagram on Thursday to share that her partner of two decades had passed away at the age of 38 due to complications from diabetes.

“I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years Devon Hurst passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family,” wrote Freedia, 47.

The New Orleans native wrote that Hurst is survived by his mother, Chareen Hurst, as well as sisters Meshonda, Stephany, and Jayla, as well as brothers Steven, Stephon, and Malcolm. Hurst also leaves behind his daughter Zyrielle, son Davone, and his nieces and nephews.

Sharing a photo with her longtime love printed on an item of clothing, Freedia spoke of Hurst’s legacy in his community. “He will [be] deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him,” the Grammy-nominated artist wrote. “We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

Hurst’s family and Freedia’s family ask “for everyone to say a prayer for our family and Please Respect Our Privacy!!” Public services will be announced “once completed.”

Hurst and Freedia got together before the “Explode” artist’s first taste of mainstream exposure in 2009, and in 2015, Freedia told The Huffington Post that fame had “definitely” impacted her relationship with Hurst.

Big Freedia and Devon attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)



“Well, definitely now that it’s in the spotlight, it’s definitely made us closer and he’s definitely realized the value of me and what he has,” Freedia said at the time. “So he’s been on game and on point a little bit more.”



When it comes to marriage, she said, “It has definitely been talked about. I already have an engagement ring, so it’s definitely been on the plate for a while now, so hopefully, it will be happening soon.”

Hurst also appeared in several episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back, the musician’s reality show, which ran from 2013 to 2017. “Devon is my other half, he can make me go up, and he can make me go down,” Freedia said in a 2018 recap video posted on YouTube, as per Us Weekly. Hurst added, “Freedia’s love runs deep within me, deep like the ocean, ya hear me?”