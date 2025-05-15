King Charles Gives Rare Health Update Amid His Cancer Battle

King Charles is giving a rare update on his cancer treatment journey.

The 76-year-old monarch revealed what he found “can help” amid treatment during a conversation with Stamford Collis, a 22-year-old Exeter University student with cancer, at The Education and Skills Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year,” Collis recalled of the conversation to The Telegraph. The royal reportedly said, “It’s sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help.”

King Charles III travels by carriage from the Houses of Parliament on July 17, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III delivers the King’s Speech setting out the new Labour government’s policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment in February 2024. The month prior, the King did have a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, but a palace spokesperson clarified that he was not diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” Buckingham Palace said in February 2024. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. (Getty Images)

For three months, the King stepped away from the spotlight as per doctors’ orders, but he resumed his public-facing duties in April 2024 and has served as usual since then. On March 27, the Palace announced that King Charles had been hospitalized briefly due to a reaction he had to his cancer treatment.

The King was at The London Clinic “following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in [the] hospital.”