‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Insults President Trump During John McCain Tribute

Ron Perlman posted his condolences for the family of Sen. John McCain over the weekend, and he took a shot at President Donald Trump in the process.

Sen. McCain passed away on Saturday afternoon in his home in Arizona. The lifelong civil servant had battled an aggressive form of brain cancer for over a year, and after exceeding ever expectation for his survival, he finally ceased treatment this week. Perlman was among many others in mourning Sen. McCain, noting that he was the last of an old breed of Republicans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“May God Bless Senator John McCain,” Perlman tweeted a few hours after Sen. McCain’s passing. In a separate tweet, he added a snipe at the inheritors of the Republican party.

May God Bless Senator John McCain…….. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018



“…And to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name,” Perlman tweeted. “Not good enough. And definitely not American enough.”

…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018



In the early hours of the morning, a third tweet added more political weight to Perlman’s sentiments. He quoted a post from political strategist Steve Schmidt.

“John McCain belongs to the ages,” Schimdt wrote. “He perfectly loved this country and served it with valor, courage and integrity for 60 years. He was a patriot and a hero and America will never see a political leader like him again. He was the greatest man I’ve ever known. Godspeed John McCain.”

“So sorry [for] your loss,” Perlman added to this. “And for ours…”

So sorry your your loss. And for ours…. //t.co/UJkfUAqqt2 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018



Perlman has become a fiercely outspoken voice against the president on Twitter. He often invokes patriotism as a reason for resistance, and often refers to President Trump’s numerous criminal allegations.

By all appearances, Perlman and Sen. McCain would have agreed in their assessment of the current commander-in-chief. McCain instructed his staff to invite former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush to speak at his funeral, according to a report by CBS News, but not President Trump. In fact, the sitting president may not be invited to the service at all, though Vice President Mike Pence reportedly is.

McCain will also be honored at a smaller, more private service in his home state of Arizona. His friend, former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly speak there. McCain was 81 years old at the time of his passing. He served as a senator for Arizona for over three decades. Before that, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, where he was taken as a prisoner of war for about six years.