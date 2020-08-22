'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Unleashes Explicit-Laced Rant Against Donald Trump

As his Twitter followers clearly know by now, Ron Perlman is no fan of Donald Trump. The actor, who is best known for Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy, frequently vents about the current political climate via tweets. Often, the POTUS is the target of such tweets. Trump was once again in Perlman's crosshairs on Wednesday, and in especially fiery fashion.

Perlman, who also played beloved roles in the shows Beauty and the Beast and Teen Titans, got fired up about the ongoing dispute over mail-in ballots and dropped more expletives than usual when addressing Trump. Among the insults, the 70-year-old actor called him a "piece of s—." Scroll through to read Perlman's words, as well as other recent comments in a similar vein.