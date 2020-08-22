'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Unleashes Explicit-Laced Rant Against Donald Trump
As his Twitter followers clearly know by now, Ron Perlman is no fan of Donald Trump. The actor, who is best known for Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy, frequently vents about the current political climate via tweets. Often, the POTUS is the target of such tweets. Trump was once again in Perlman's crosshairs on Wednesday, and in especially fiery fashion.
Perlman, who also played beloved roles in the shows Beauty and the Beast and Teen Titans, got fired up about the ongoing dispute over mail-in ballots and dropped more expletives than usual when addressing Trump. Among the insults, the 70-year-old actor called him a "piece of s—." Scroll through to read Perlman's words, as well as other recent comments in a similar vein.
Motherfucker, don’t make this about mail in ballots when I would gladly swim underwater in a sea full of covid to vote your corrupt ass out of office. Will gladly wear a mask and vote in person too. #SaveTheUSPS https://t.co/OaUFBCa3Fi— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 19, 2020
When Putin paid to put a plant in the White House in order to destroy American democracy even he couldn’t have planned how well it would work. If you are an American, you must rise up and stop this savage attack. On Nov 3rd take this piece of shit out with the trash.— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 19, 2020
I can’t believe you haven’t blocked me yet. You do know what a muthafucka is, don’t you muthafucka? @realDonaldTrump— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 19, 2020
Previous Tweets:
Trump’s assault on the United States Post Office is a reflection of his character, his imagination, his skill set: pathetic, bankrupt, embarrassing.— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 13, 2020
Donald Trump warned that American suburbs are being invaded by people that are not really white, this driving down housing values, this leading to the raping of your wives and daughters. Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gents!— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 13, 2020
Traitor Trump thinks if he says voting by mail will destroy the fairness of the election, that makes it true. Ironically, by him saying it, that automatically makes it a lie.— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 18, 2020
This great great country was never about one man, it was about all of us together. But because the White House’s present occupant is the most outstandingly ugly person we’ve ever seen, he will take down the whole fucking thing if he doesn’t get his way.— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 18, 2020