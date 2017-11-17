Ron Jeremy Speaks out About Sexual Assault Claims

After Rolling Stone published a report detailing five different women’s allegations of sexual assault against Ron Jeremy, the adult film actor is speaking out.

The sexual misconduct accusations, that span over a 30-year period and include sexual assault and rape, first gained traction when adult film star Ginger Banks released a video this summer detailing Jeremy’s alleged improprieties with multiple different women, including herself, in the adult film industry.

The 64-year-old vehemently denies any allegations of sexual assault, and claiming that the only times he groped anyone is when he was paid to do so.

“For over 40 years fans and fellow performers pay money and wait in long lines to meet me,” he told Rolling Stone in a statement Thursday. “They want autographs, pictures, to flirt with me, physically grab me in different areas (usually my clothed penis), they ask me to touch them and many ask to have me sign their boobs.”

“When I take photos with fans and other performers at these conventions, signings or events, I do sometimes kiss people on the lips or the cheek, sign boobs or whatever they want. There is ‘put on’ flirting and touching for the photos,” he continued. “This is exactly what people pay me for at conventions … If you watch these videos that Ginger Banks put out of me ‘groping,’ you see that everyone in the videos is laughing and ‘groping’ too. That I’m not running up to them, they come to me.”

However, the sexual assault allegations extend further than groping. Former adult film star Jennifer Steele alleges that in 1997, Jeremy assaulted her twice.

Steele claims that Jeremy penetrated her during a photo shoot in which they were asked to simulate sex.

“It turned into him basically sticking it in without me knowing it was happening,” Steele alleged. “I said flat-out no … He doesn’t hear no. He just kinda keeps going and pretends like you didn’t say anything.”

“During the whole photo shoot I was thinking, ‘Was I just raped? What the f–k just happened?’” Steele recalled. “[But] by the time the shoot was done, I had it in my head that I had somehow exaggerated it and it was an honest mistake.”

Steele claims that she was assaulted again when they returned to his apartment. “This was after so many times of saying no and realizing that wasn’t gonna work,” she said.

Jeremy denies Steele’s claims, saying, “Why would she decide to go to her rapist’s home? Give me a f–king break. It is just not true.”

Another adult film star, Danica Dane, accused Jeremy of sexual assault during an expo in 2014. Jay Taylor, another adult film actress, claims Jeremy digitally violated her during a 2013 expo, while another adult film actress, Julia Ann, accused Jeremy of forcefully trying to give her a leg massage without her consent in 2011 in Jamaica.

Many of the women feared coming forward with their claims, out of fear the police would not take their allegations seriously given their line of work.

Two incidents involving fans, however, have been reported to the police. A woman in Ann Arbor, Michigan accused Jeremy of raping her in 1997 after her appearance at a strip club.

Another woman accused Jeremy of groping and signing her breast with out consent at an adult entertainment convention in 2007.

Several other women have also accused Jeremy of inappropriate sexual contact such as groping without consent at an adult entertainment convention or expo.

“As for the charges of Groping, I say yes, I AM A GROPER,” Jeremy wrote in an email to Rolling Stone. “And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me. I’m not the young stud I was, but I still draw a crowd.”

Jeremy adamantly denies any and all allegations of sexual assault in a statement to Rolling Stone, and responds by turning the tables on the alleged victims.

“But seriously, if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy feely? Yes. This is what I do for a living. I am not Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Weinstein, or Cosby … If anyone was ever made to feel uncomfortable by ANY of our interactions, I’m deeply sorry,” he wrote. “That was never my intention and it breaks my heart in half … I have never raped anyone. If anyone continues those claims, that is defamation. I will sue them in court.”