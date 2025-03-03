Rolling Stones Icon Mick Jagger Gets Massive Ovation in Surprise Oscars Appearance

The crowd at tonight’s Academy Awards were graced with a rare public appearance by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger as he presented the award for Best Song. As he approached, he was given a large standing ovation.

omg Mick Jagger just surprised everyone and got a HUGE standing ovation at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/wzuFYx6BNy — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

“You’re so kind. I’m greatly honored to be invited to give this award,” Jagger said on stage, before segueing into a joke that had the audience rolling.

“Much as I love doing it, I wasn’t the first choice. The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this. But Bob Dylan won’t do it because he said the best songs in a movie this year were in A Complete Unknown,” he said, referencing the Timothée Chalamet-starring Dylan biopic. Imitating Bob Dylan’s trademark gruff, he continued: “Bob said, ‘You should find somebody younger.’ Hey, I’m younger than Bob Dylan!” (He is, but not by much; Jagger is 81, and Dylan is 83.)

Jagger then moved on to present the award, which ultimately went to El Mal from Emilia Pérez.

The Oscars are currently airing on ABC and Hulu. You can read this year’s nominations by clicking here.