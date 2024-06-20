Mick Jagger's Daughter Georgia May Reveals Pregnancy

Georgia May Jagger is about to be a mom! The 32-year-old daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared the exciting news Tuesday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her skateboarder boyfriend, Cambryan Sedlick.

Georgia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, where she shared a gallery of images showing her proudly showing off her growing baby bump in jeans and a navy tank top. Along with several solo shots of mom-to-be cradling her belly, the gallery also included several photos of the model and her boyfriend posing together around a garage and a field. Georgia captioned the post, "Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans."

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 27: Georgia May Jagger and Cambryan Sedlick attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) - Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Georgia is Jagger's youngest daughter. He shares her with ex Jerry Hall, whom Jagger dated between 1977 and 1999. The pair also share Elizabeth, 40, James, 38, and Gabriel, 26, with Hall. The rocker is also shares Karis, 53, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 52, with Bianca Jagger; Lucas, 25, with Luciana Gimenez Morad; and Deveraux, 7, with Melanie Hamrick.

News that the family would be expanding was met with plenty of excitement, with Georgia's sister Jade commenting on the post, "Go mama!" Her cousin Anna Jagger wrote, "Soooo Happy for you both."

While Georgia and Sedlick have been dating since 2021, they have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2023, she shared that despite being the daughter of a music icon, she has "always just wanted to keep my life as normal as possible."

"I still have a lot of the same friends from when I was a kid, and I always try to make sure I have a lot of personal time which is nothing to do with this world. I think that really helps to keep my life balanced," she shared. "Being in the public eye is all I have ever known – it's what I was born into. I think because of that, I have never looked to find fame at all. I think because of that, I have never looked to find fame at all. I went into modeling as a teenager not really expecting it to become a proper career for me, it was just something I was interested in doing when I was young."

Georgia's little one on the way will make Jagger a grandpa times six, with Metro reporting that his daughters Karis Jagger and Jade Jagger have two and three children, respectively.