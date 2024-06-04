Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Levi Dies After Being Removed from Life Support

Levi Wright, the 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and Kallie Wright, has died after suffering a severe brain injury in an accident last month. The little boy, who has been hospitalized and in critical condition since driving his toy tractor into a Utah river on May 21, was removed from life support on Sunday, June 2, family friend Mindy Sue Clark confirmed to PEOPLE.

Shortly before Levi's passing, his mother took to Facebook to share the news that he would soon be removed from life support, sharing a video of her and her little one alongside the heartbreaking update. "After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this," Kallie wrote Sunday. "We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us."

Kallie wrote that "during this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world." She continued that "soon" she would climb into bed with Levi "and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth."

"I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves!" Kallie noted. "I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him!" The grieving mother ended her message, "We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"

On May 21, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office released a statement after responding to a call about the incident involving Levi, saying that the 3-year-old "had driven a toy tractor into a river." The sheriff's office said "life saving measures were administered on scene" and Levi was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital before being airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.