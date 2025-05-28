Rod Stewart Gets Incredible Surprise While Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award at AMAs

Rod Stewart was moved by the heartwarming surprise he received at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday.

The “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” singer, 80, was visibly moved when five of his eight children appeared onstage as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the British rocker was honored ahead of his farewell tour, he was shocked to see his adult children Kimberly, Ruby, Renee, Sean and Liam walk on stage. “Tonight we are here as the biggest and most loving fans of our father, Sir Rod Stewart, or as we all know him, Papa Stew,” Ruby said.

Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Stewart immediately embraced his kids as he expressed his surprise at the touching gesture during his acceptance speech. “I am absolutely flabbergasted. I didn’t know they were here — my children,” he told the audience.

Looking back on his career, Stewart continued, “When I started singing in the early ’60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it [was] because I had this burning ambition to sing. It’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to be rich or famous, and here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award.”

Rod Stewart performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The musician also performed “Forever Young” during Monday’s award show, marking his first AMAs performance since 2004. “Sir Rod Stewart is a master showman whose charisma and energy have defied time and embody the very spirit of rock and roll,” executive producers Barry Adelman and Alexi Mazareas said in an AMAs press release.

Also honored for her decades-long career in music at Monday’s AMAs was Janet Jackson, who was presented with the Icon Award. The “Rhythm Nation” singer also performed during the award show, going through a medley of her hit songs, including “Someone to Call My Lover.”