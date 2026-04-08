‘Parks and Rec’ Star Aubrey Plaza Is Pregnant

Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mom!

The Parks and Recreation actress, 41, is expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott and is due this fall, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

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“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the outlet’s inside source said, adding that the parents-to-be “feel very blessed.”

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 24: Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza attend the “Black Bear” Premiere party at the Audible Speakeasy on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Audible)

It’s unclear when Plaza and Abbott, 40, began their romantic relationship, but they previously worked together on the 2020 film Black Bear as well as the 2023 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Abbott is currently starring on Broadway in the revival of Death of a Salesman opposite Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.

Plaza most recently made a public appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she kept her baby bump hidden in loose-fitting looks, including the oversized polo shirt and mini skirt she rocked at the Lacoste show.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 08: Aubrey Plaza attends the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Plaza’s pregnancy comes more than a year after the death of her husband, screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, who died by suicide in January 2025 at the age of 47. Plaza and Baena, who had tied the knot in 2021, had been separated for four months at the time of his death.

The White Lotus alum broke her silence on the loss of Baena in August while appearing on Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” she said at the time. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning.”

The actress continued that she was “very grateful to be moving through the world” and felt “OK” at the time, adding of grief, “At all times, there’s, like, a giant ocean of just awfulness that’s just right there and I can see it.”

“Sometimes I just want to dive into it and be in it,” she continued, “and sometimes I look at it and sometimes I just try to get away from it, but it’s always there.”