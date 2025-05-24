2025 American Music Awards: Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart and More to Perform

The 2025 American Music Awards are bringing some serious star power to the stage.

Airing on Monday at 8 p.m. ET for the first time since 2022 and on CBS for the first time ever, the 51st AMAs will be seeing some major performers, such as Janet Jackson and Sir Rod Stewart.

The telecast will be kicking off with host Jennifer Lopez from the luxury resort Fontainebleu Las Vegas. She will open the show with a performance that is show to “showcase her unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle.” Lopez is no stranger to the AMAs stage, having performed over 10 times. This will also mark her second time hosting since 2015’s telecast.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – JUNE 08: Rod Stewart performs on stage at Tele2 Arena on June 08, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Iwi Onodera/Redferns)

Also taking the stage is Stewart, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, performing one of his timeless classics. It will be his first time on the AMAs stage since 2004. Jackson, who is receiving the ICON Award, will take the stage for her first television performance since 2018. Gwen Stefani will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. with a medley of hits from it, as well as a song from her newest album Bouquet.

Coincidentally, Stefani’s country superstar husband Blake Shelton will also be taking the stage with a song from his recently album For Recreational Use Only. Meanwhile, Gloria Estefan will be returning to the AMAs stage after over three decades as she celebrates 50 years of her music career. Other performers include breakout artist Benson Boone, country superstar Lainey Wilson, and Renée Rapp.

Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez performs “Can’t Get Enough” on Saturday, February 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Additionally, the American Music Awards will be teaming up with Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization Easy Day Foundation, which is committed to helping veterans transition to civilian life to celebrate veterans and raising funds for national and local organizations. The AMAs x Easy Day moments will include two performances for military Appreciation Month, presenting a special award honoring people who use their platform to make meaningful contributions to the veteran community, as well as inspirational stories from active-duty service members and veterans..

Considering the wait for the American Music Awards has been a long one, it seems like they are going above and beyond to give fans of all ages an incredible night. There will more than likely be some surprises as well, but fans will have to tune in to see who wins and what the performances are like. The 2025 AMAs air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.