Rod Stewart is about to be a grandpa of five! The rocker’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, is pregnant and expecting her second child.

The 45-year-old model, whom Stewart shares with Alana Stewart, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, March 16. Kimberly announced her pregnancy by sharing a gallery of photos of herself cradling her baby bump, revealing in the caption, “Baby boy coming soon.”

The soon-to-be mom didn’t share any further details, and also turned off the comments on the post. However, her stepmother, Penny Lancaster, expressed her excitement on her own account, where she re-shared one of Kimberly’s photos to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “So happy you’re becoming a mom again.”

Kimberly reposted Lancaster’s message to her Instagram Stories, where she also shared a photo of herself with her 13-year-old daughter Delilah, who was all smiles as she placed a hand on her mom’s growing belly. Kimberly shares the teen with her ex, actor Benicio Del Toro. She welcomed Delilah in on August 21, 2011, after she and Del Toro had already separated.

Following her romance with Del Toro, Kimberly announced her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira in 2022 after three years together, though they called things off that same year. She was later linked to Scott Disick, and has also been romantically linked to Laguna Beach star Talan Torreiro and songwriter Cisco Adle, per the Daily Mail. Her current relationship status is unknown.

Kimberly’s baby boy on the way will make Stewart a grandfather of five. The “Maggie May” singer first took on the important role in 2011 when Kimberly gave birth to Delilah. He became a grandfather of two in 2023 when his daughter Ruby welcomed her son Otis with her with fiancé Jake Kalick. He is also grandfather to Louie, 21 months, and granddaughter Elsie Skylar Stewart, the children of his son Liam and his wife Nicole. The couple welcomed little Elsie on March 2, just two weeks before Kimberly announced her pregnancy.

Stewart is a father of eight. He shares his eldest child, daughter Sarah Streeter, 61, with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey. He shares Kimberly and his son Sean, 44, with Alana, whom he divorced in 1984. Stewart welcomed his fourth child, daughter Ruby, now 37, with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Embergin 1987. The musician and his ex-wife Rachel Hunter, are parents to Renee, 32, and Liam, 30. He shares his two youngest children, sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, with Lancaster, whom he married in 2007.