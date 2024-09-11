Why Rod Stewart's Friends Are Concerned About Him

As legendary rock star Rod Stewart is nearing his 80th birthday in January, close associates are voicing growing concern about his ability to maintain the high-energy performances that have defined his career. The "Maggie May" singer, known for his distinctive raspy voice and flamboyant stage presence, is facing increasing pressure from friends and industry insiders to consider retirement before his legacy is potentially tarnished.

Recent health setbacks have intensified these worries. Stewart was forced to cancel several performances, including the 200th show of his 13-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The cancellations were attributed to a bout of strep throat, followed by a COVID-19 infection, highlighting the physical toll that touring takes on the aging rocker.

An insider close to Stewart revealed to Closer magazine, "Rod is finding it increasingly difficult to deliver the high-energy performances his fans have come to expect. While his love for music is strong as ever, the years of touring are taking a visible toll." The concern extends beyond just Stewart's immediate circle. Some long-time fans have noticed a decline in the quality of his recent shows. Comments on social media platforms like Reddit have described some performances as "cringeworthy," with one fan stating, "I saw him last year, wouldn't call it a waste of money but it did make me cringe quite a bit."

Stewart's friends are drawing parallels to the later years of Elvis Presley, hoping to prevent a similar decline in public opinion. The source added, "Rather than risk tarnishing his incredible legacy, it might be time for him to hang up his mic and his signature tight pants!"

Despite these concerns, Stewart has been resistant to the idea of full retirement. In a recent interview with The Mirror, he stated, "This will be the last time 'round, I think, to do the rock 'n' roll stuff because I want to move on to swing music and the Great American Song Book."

The singer has also addressed his plans to scale back on extensive touring. In a conversation with People magazine, Stewart confirmed, "I'm not taking my songs to the cemetery and burying them. I might bring them out on the odd occasion, but I basically would like to put them to rest for a little while. No more big tours."

Adding to the concerns about Stewart's well-being is his continued embrace of a party lifestyle. The rocker has been open about his enjoyment of alcohol, particularly in relation to his performances. Stewart recently told The U.S. Sun, "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Before the show I have a quick Bacardi which I am trying to convince myself is good for my voice. After a show we all get stuck into the Martinis. Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don't. We have a big old party."