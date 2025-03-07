Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX Under Fire for Awards Show Performances

British television watchdog Ofcom has been flooded with over 800 complaints regarding risqué performances and attire at last weekend’s Brit Awards ceremony, with US pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter and multiple award-winner Charli XCX at the center of the controversy.

The regulatory body confirmed receipt of precisely 825 grievances in connection with Saturday’s star-studded event at London’s O2 Arena, according to Sky News. The bulk of objections centered on Carpenter’s provocative opening medley and the revealing ensemble worn by British singer Charli XCX.

Carpenter, 25, sparked viewer outrage with her pre-watershed appearance that featured the American star sporting a crimson military-inspired blazer dress paired with matching stockings and suspenders while performing her hit “Espresso.” The number incorporated elements of “Rule Britannia” with dancers dressed in parade uniforms accompanying her on stage.

The performance escalated when Carpenter transitioned to her second song, “Bed Chem,” changing into a sparkly red bra and shorts combination. During this segment, she was surrounded by similarly attired dancers while positioning herself suggestively on an oversized bed. One particularly controversial moment involved Carpenter’s intimate interaction with a performer costumed as a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat.

Adding fuel to the controversy was the timing of Carpenter’s performance, which aired before the 9 p.m. watershed—the designated hour after which programming potentially unsuitable for younger viewers is permitted. The BBC clarifies that the ceremony began at 8:15 p.m. GMT and concluded at 10:40 p.m., placing Carpenter’s opening act squarely within family viewing hours.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX, who dominated the awards, collecting five trophies, including album of the year for Brat, generated additional complaints for her transparent black dress. The Essex-born artist addressed the wardrobe controversy directly during her acceptance speech for artist of the year, stating: “I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we’re in the era of ‘free the nipple’ though, right?”

Despite the substantial number of complaints, an Ofcom spokesperson indicated they are still evaluating the objections against broadcasting standards before determining whether to launch a formal investigation, according to the BBC. The regulatory body also noted that this volume of complaints, while significant, falls well below historical records. For context, the most complaints Ofcom has ever received was 58,000 in 2021 regarding Piers Morgan’s commentary about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain.

The ceremony ultimately proved triumphant for both artists despite the controversy. Charli XCX collected multiple accolades, including best dance act, songwriter of the year, and song of the year for “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish—marking the first instance of a non-British artist appearing on a best song winner. Carpenter, meanwhile, received the revived global success award, a distinction previously presented to British acts with international impact, such as One Direction, Sam Smith, Adele, and Ed Sheeran, between 2013 and 2019 before its six-year hiatus.

This isn’t the first time the Brit Awards has generated viewer complaints. In 2020, the BBC reports that Ofcom rejected 309 objections claiming rapper Dave’s performance was racist toward white people. The regulator determined his rendition of “Black” fell “within most viewers’ expectations of this well-established awards ceremony.” Similar controversies surrounded Kendrick Lamar‘s appearance in 2018 (74 complaints) and Kanye West‘s 2015 performance (151 complaints), both primarily concerning language and content deemed potentially offensive.

During her acceptance speech, Carpenter expressed gratitude to British audiences, playfully noting: “The Brits have given me this award, and this feels like such an insane honour in a very primarily tea-drinking country… you really understood my dry sense of humour because your sense of humour is so, so dry. So I love y’all more than you even understand.”