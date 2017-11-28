Robin Leach Recovering After Suffering Mini-Stroke

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist and former Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach is recovering from a mini-stroke he suffered last week.

The incident occurred while Leach was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. According to the 76-year-old’s son, Leach was unable to eat or walk without assistance, which prompted the family to arrange for a private flight to Las Vegas the following day.

Leach was taken to St. Rose Dominican Siena and admitted into the ICU before being transferred to Lima Rehab Facility in Henderson on Monday. While he was upbeat and talking, Leach suffered a setback late Monday when his lungs began filling with blood due to a complication from a procedure, which required additional treatment.

“My two brothers and I are extremely encouraged by Robin’s strength and determination to get back to journalism,” Robin Leach’s son, Steve Leach, said. “We are additionally grateful for the continued love and support from the Las Vegas community.”

Leach is apparently in good spirits, though, and eager to get back to work, telling hospital staff to “Start the rehabilitation on my right side. I need my right hand to type!”

The 76-year-old’s Las Vegas Review-Journal column is currently on hold to allow for Leach’s full recovery.