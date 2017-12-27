Unreal: No, Robert Pattinson Did Not Get Back With Kristen Stewart in 2017

One of the biggest celebrity rumors of the year was that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had rekindled their romance, but that rumor has proved to be untrue.

Back in Sept., celebrity news and gossip outlets reported “signs” were “pointing toward the Twilight stars rekindling their fiery romance.”

There was even a supposed source who claimed, “Robert and Kristen have become very close again… [They] are talking all the time,” and added, “Rob’s pals would love to see them get back together.”

Gossip Cop has further investigated this claim and found that it is now four months later and there has been no physical/photo evidence that this rumor had any truth to begin with.

Earlier this year, however, Pattinson did finally address those comments that Donald Trump previously made about him and Stewart.

Back in 2012, after news broke that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

“Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?” an interviewer asked him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’ ” Pattinson said.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” Pattinson added.