Robert De Niro Weighs in on Mike Pence Becoming President If Donald Trump Gets Impeached

Robert De Niro showed how badly he wants President Trump to get impeached this weekend, saying he would even “deal with” Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office. De Niro was on a political tear this weekend, decrying the Trump administration and encouraging impeachment proceedings, no matter what.

De Niro has been an outspoken opponent of the Trump administration from the beginning, calling the president out in speeches, skits and other public forums. On Saturday, he was approached by TMZ reporters in New York City, where he said that President Pence would be preferable over the current commander-in-chief.

De Niro was in the city for the premiere of The Irishman, in which he co-starred with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino under director Martin Scorsese. While he was signing autographs, the reporter asked him whether the U.S. would be in a worse position with Pence as president than with Trump.

“No, nothing could be worse,” he said. “We’ll deal with him.”

In the case that a president is forced out of office, the vice president would then take over until the next regularly scheduled election. However, De Niro admitted that we are a long way off from that anyhow.

“You never know until it happens. You never know,” he said.

De Niro is in favor of impeachment, and has been for a long time. On Sunday, he appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources, where he dropped uncensored f-bombs against the president.

“F— ’em,” De Niro said of the president and his supporters. “F— ’em.”

“Let me say something, we are at a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster,” he said. “He’s come along, and he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again, this is terrible, we’re in a terrible situation. We are in a terrible situation. And this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped!”

“He’s been worse than I ever could have imagined,” De Niro added later in the same interview. “I think he’s crazy in a way. I think he’s just crazy… This guy is crazy. We gotta get him out.”

De Niro is not alone in his fervent opposition to President Trump, but now the case for impeachment is looking more legitimate all the time. The House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry last week, following news of a call with the Ukranian President, where Trump allegedly asked for intelligence on Joe Biden, a Democratic frontrunner.