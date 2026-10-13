Rob Lowe’s Son Gets Married One Week After Family Tragedy

Rob Lowe’s son, Matthew, is married!

According to Page Six, Lowe and Sheryl Beroff’s eldest son exchanged vows with Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Oct. 10. Gwyneth Paltrow, a friend of Rob and Sheryl’s for decades, officiated the ceremony.

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Attendees included Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo; Katy Perry; the Schwarzenegger family; Cameron Diaz; and Zoe Saldana.

Matthew and Emily got engaged in July 2025, a little over a year after Emily first shared photos of them together.

The special event comes just days after the Lowe family experienced a tragedy. Fiona, the daughter of Rob’s brother Chad, suddenly died by suicide at the age of 13.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Lowe family revealed, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.”

Fiona was described as a “loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family’s statement continued. “In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Chad and his wife, Kim, also attended Matthew’s wedding with their daughters, Mabel and Nixie.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE following Fiona’s passing that Rob and Chad are “very close.”

“Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim,” the insider shared. “Everyone’s heartbroken.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.