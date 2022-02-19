Rob Kardashian Makes Major Decision in Lawsuit Against Ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is ending his legal battle with his ex, Blac Chyna. Page Six reports that Kardashian has dropped his assault lawsuit against Chyna in order to be more peaceful co-parents for their daughter, Dream. A California judge approved the motion.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian told Page Six in a statement. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This whole matter stems back to September 2017, which is when Rob sued Chyna and alleged that she committed domestic violence against him. He claimed that this alleged act of domestic violence occurred in their home in December 2016, about a month after their daughter was born. Chyna’s attorney did address the allegation and said in a statement to E! News that there was “no violent attack” against Rob.

In November 2017, Chyna then filed court papers against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner alleging they had lied about her assaulting Rob to E! executives in order to shut down a second season of Rob & Chyna.

In January, as E! News reported, the family suffered a legal loss, as Chyna’s legal team would be able to depose the Kardashians in this case. While members of the Kardashian-Jenner family filed a motion to prevent the deposition subpoenas, a judge ruled that they would be deposed in this case. Although, E! News did note that each of the depositions would be limited to two hours. Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement about this ruling, “Chyna will be permitted to question all four individuals, despite their objection to the trial court that they are ‘too busy running billion-dollar companies’ to comply with Chyna’s subpoenas.” Ciani continued, “The trial court agreed with Chyna that Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie are not above the law and they must respond under oath to questions by her attorney.”

The Kardashian-Jenner initially filed legal documents on Dec. 14 in an effort to quash the subpoenas. They argued that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, had “no basis” for asking them to be deposed. Their attorneys originally argued, “The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter.” The statement continued, “Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion.” However, it seems now that the matter has been resolved.