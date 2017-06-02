Rob Kardashian Reveals He Is Not Dating Mehgan James: ‘Not True Never Even Met Her’

Rob Kardashian has finally spoken out about the dating rumors surrounding his life.

The 30-year-old reality star has recently been linked to the former Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives LA cast member Mehgan James and now Rob has outright denied that information.

Rob took to Twitter Thursday night, writing, “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

And to further get the point across, Mehgan retweeted Rob’s message about not dating.

Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 2, 2017

It’s understandable that Rob hasn’t found a relationship as of yet as he and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ended their yearlong relationship earlier this year.

After a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, therapy sessions and even a paternity test, which were documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, Kardashian and Chyna’s romance came to an end in February.

Despite their split earlier this year, the exes appear to be amicable. On Tuesday, Kardashian penned a heartwarming tribute to his ex-fiancée on Instagram, in which he referred to Chyna as “the woman I love.”

