Rob Kardashian Reveals Throwback Pic Of Blac Chyna

Even though their relationship status remains a question, Rob Kardashian still refers to Blac Chyna as the “woman I love.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two throwback pics of Blac Chyna in which he used the caption for the photos to profess his adoration.

The Arthur George sock creator shared the photo with the caption: “On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna.”

The first snap shows an adolescent Blac Chyna wearing an all black outfit with her hair in braids. 30-year-old Rob Kardashian didn’t stop after the first pic as he went on to post another snap of his Rob & Chyna co-star that shows her at age 14.

The second photo shows Blac Chyna wearing a sports bra and Spongebob Squarepants boxers. She completed her look with a bandana on her head and sunglasses.

Rob captioned the pic: “Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna.”

Since their epic falling out this past December, Rob and Chyna’s relationship status has remained unclear. They haven’t been spotted together since early April or made appearances on each other’s social media accounts.

The last time Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were spotted together in L.A., eyewitnesses said that the appeared to be a couple.

“I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn’t know better,” a source told ET.

Another insider close to the situation was quoted as saying, “They are together, but not living together. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though. One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her. Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys will cause another epic fight.”

