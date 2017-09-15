Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody Dispute

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November 2016, and the couple has since split up and become embroiled in drama, including a custody battle over Dream.

According to TMZ, that battle is now over, with Kardashian reportedly agreeing to pay Chyna $20,000 per month in child support. The pair has agreed to joint custody, and Kardashian will reportedly receive just over 50 percent of custody. In return, Chyna has reportedly agreed to drop the domestic violence allegations she filed against Kardashian in July, claiming he beat her and threatened to kill himself.

Sources say Kardashian originally wanted to pay Chyna $10,000 per month in child support while she was seeking $50,000, with the duo eventually coming to an agreement. A good amount of the $20,000 will reportedly be used for nannies, as Kardashian is allegedly wary of Chyna’s parenting of Dream.

Kardashian has also reportedly agreed to pay Chyna’s legal bill.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg

