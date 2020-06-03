'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Comes out as 'Proud Bisexual Woman' Following Breakup With Cole Sprouse

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared a major announcement regarding her personal life on Wednesday. On her Instagram Story, the actor wrote that she was a "proud bisexual woman," per Us Weekly. In addition to sharing that personal statement, Reinhart also highlighted that there would be an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood on Wednesday. Not only does her post come during Pride month, but it also comes about a week after it was reported that she and Cole Sprouse had split.

In her post, Reinhart shared that she has never publicly announced that she was bisexual until now. She also wrote that she would be attending the protest that she highlighted on her Instagram Story and encouraged others to join her, as well. On multiple occasions over the past week, the Hustlers actor has utilized her platform in order to shed light on the Black Lives Matter movement. One week after George Floyd, an African American man, was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin, Reinhart took to Twitter to share that she stands by the Black community amidst this fight for racial equality and justice. She began her Twitter thread by writing that she was "ashamed" that racism still exists in the United States, adding that the leaders in the country have "failed us." The actor then went on to acknowledge her own privilege before writing that she may not have "all the right words" but that she stands by Black Lives Matter's message.

I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about “leaders” in elementary school.

Our “leaders” have failed us today. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

As previously stated, Reinhart's recent Instagram Story post also comes about a week after it was announced that she and Sprouse had split after about three years together. Reinhart and Sprouse, who portray couple Betty and Jughead (or "Bughead") on Riverdale, apparently split some time ago. According to Page Six, the couple reportedly split before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A source told Page Six that Reinhart and Sprouse have been quarantining separately amidst this health crisis. But, even though they have split, the two actors are reportedly still on good terms with one another. The source explained, “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.”