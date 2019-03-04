‘Riverdale,’ ‘90210’ Star Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Luke Perry was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 27, after suffering a stroke.

TMZ reports that paramedics responded to the 52-year-old actor’s home in Sherman Oaks, California at around 9:40 a.m. and that Perry was then transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unclear, though TMZ referred to the stroke as “massive.” Responders arrived after a call came in to the fire department about someone suffering a stroke.

The Riverdale star had recently been shooting episodes of the CW drama on a Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Perry has been appearing on the show as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, since its pilot in 2017. The show also often films in Vancouver, Canada. Riverdale is currently airing its third season and been confirmed for Season 4.

Perry originally shot to fame in the ’90s when he starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990-2000. Perry appeared on the series from 1990-1995 before taking a break and returning from 1999-2000. On Wednesday, FOX announced that it will reboot the show for a summer event series with much of the original cast, though Perry has not signed on to the project. It’s possible that Perry’s commitment to Riverdale is the reason he is not appearing in the upcoming event, though original cast member Shannen Doherty is also not slated to appear.

The six-episode reboot will feature original cast members Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering and is titled 90210.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said, via Deadline. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Perry shares two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dominik Bindl