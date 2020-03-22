Rita Wilson’s ‘Stir Crazy’ Quarantine Rap Video Is Blowing up on Instagram

Rita Wilson, who, like her husband Tom Hanks, recently tested positive for the coronavirus, is dealing with the illness in her own, unique way. The singer-songwriter dropped another update about her recovery period which just so happened to be in rap form. Yes, Wilson took a page out of her son Chet Hanks’ book in order to perform a rap of Naughty by Nature’s 1992 track “Hip Hop Hooray” for her Instagram followers. And her followers were totally into her lighthearted update.

On Instagram, Wilson noted that her video was a product of being “stir crazy” as she recovers from the coronavirus. Wilson and Hanks first told their followers that they tested positive for the illness on March 11. The couple, who were in Australia when they found out about their diagnoses, were first quarantined at a medical facility and are now self-isolating in a private residence in the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote on Twitter and Instagram on March 11. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” While Wilson has been going a bit “stir crazy” ever since this major announcement, her Instagram video shows that she’s still keeping a positive mindset amidst her recovery. And fans couldn’t help but respond to her video with some positive words of their own.

So Epic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

One fan couldn’t help but comment on Wilson’s “epic” stir-crazy performance.

“Epic. Mad skillzzz!” they commented on the actor’s Instagram. “Thanks for putting this out in the world! From North Carolina, our very best to you and TH!”

From One ‘COVID-19 Sufferer’ to Another

Wilson’s video provided the joy that another person suffering from COVID-19 needed.

“Hahaha. Oh man, you are a national treasure,” the Instagram user wrote. “You made this fellow Covid-19 sufferer feel a whole lot better. Here’s to health and more of THIS content.”

This Is Gold

So many fans were thrilled to see Wilson back in action after her coronavirus diagnosis. As one Instagram user put it, “We do not deserve you Rita.”

Like Mother, Like Son

One fan pointed out that it’s clear where Chet Hanks gets his rapping skills from based on Wilson’s latest Instagram video.

“And you wonder where @chethanx got it. He get it it from his mama!!!” they wrote. “I freaking love this family!!!!! Love you Rita!! Hate that you’re quarantined, but glad to see you’re doing well. Get better soon and come home to us!”

Love and Light

Another fan noted that Wilson’s video was the dose of positivity that they needed amidst this global health crisis, as they wrote, “Love ya Queen Rita! Glad you’re showing us there’s a light at the end of Corona.”

Taking Requests?

Since Wilson’s rendition of “Hip Hop Hooray” was so good, one fan jokingly asked whether she’d take any requests for another rap video.

“The medicine we didn’t know we needed can we put in requests? I vote for U.N.I.T.Y. by @queenlatifah,” they commented on her Instagram. “so glad to see you and @tomhanks are keeping your spirits up, we all love you so much!”

Day Made

Many fans expressed that they were already fans of Wilson’s, but her latest rap video confirmed their love for the singer once and for all.

“Ummmmm, I already loved Rita… but this is the best thing in the world and just made my whole day!!!” one lovely fan commented on the fun clip.