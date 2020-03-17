Tom Hanks' Son Chet Haze Updates His and Rita Wilson's Health Statuses

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks shared another update on hits parents' condition on Monday, confirming the two have been checked out of an Australian hospital after being quarantined for five days. The famous couple announced last week they were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Hanks' representative said Monday the two are now self-quarantined at a home in Australia.

"They're out of the hospital," Chet, 29, said in the new video. "They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better. So that's a relief. I just want to say to anyone else out there who has loved ones or if you yourself are afflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now."

"So, I just wish everyone a swift and speedy recovery and I think the most important thing we do is just stay calm, because panicking isn't really necessary, and it's just making things more difficult than they need to be," Chet continued. "You know, I mean, if you went to the grocery store and hoarded all the water and the toilet paper for yourself, I think you're the problem. You know, what I mean? You should just think more of others for once. I think if we all just be a little less selfish and more selfless, we're gonna be completely fine. I know this is crazy, but I'm just wishing everybody the best and we're gonna get through this."

"Love you guys, and stay safe," Chet, who raps under the name Chet Haze, signed off.

On Monday, Hanks' representative told PEOPLE and Entertainment Tonight he and Wilson were both released from a Queensland, Australia hospital. The couple tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia, where Hanks was working on an Elvis Presley biopic, last week. Australian officials believe Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus before arriving in the country earlier this month.

"My parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Chet said in an Instagram video last week. "They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there."

"I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine," he explained at the time. "They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it's anything to be too worried about."

While Chet's response to his parents' diagnosis was mostly praised online, he did face backlash from one Instagram user who wrote on their Instagram Story "[Coronavirus] PLEASE take [Chet Hanks] instead. We cannot lose Tom Hanks."

"F— you b—," Chet replied, leading the Instagram user to apologize.

Hanks and Wilson are also parents to son Truman Hanks, 24. Hanks is also father to Colin Hanks, 42, and Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 37, from his first marriage.

Colin, an actor as well, told fans on Instagram he was in "constant contact" with his father and Wilson, and was "confident that they will make a full recovery."

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images