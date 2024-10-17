Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Collaborator Liam Payne

Rita Ora is paying tribute to her former collaborator Liam Payne. After the former One Direction member died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the age of 31, Ora took to Instagram to remember the “kindest soul.”

Ora, who worked with Payne on the 2018 song “For You” from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, shared photos from their time working together as she mourned his death. “I’m devastated,” wrote Ora, 33. “He had the kindest soul, I will never forget.”

The “Your Song” artist added, “I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart.” She concluded her tribute, “Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

Payne was pronounced dead on Oct. 16 after falling off his third-story balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, In a statement to the Associated Press, Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio said police received emergency calls after Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”

Furthermore, first responders reported to the hotel around 5 p.m. local time after being called about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death. The “Strip That Down” singer is survived by 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

In the aftermath of Payne’s death, many of his collaborators have come forward to share their memories of the late artist. Charlie Puth, who co-wrote Payne’s 2017 song “Bedroom Floor,” wrote on his Instagram Story, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone. I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the song “Get Low,” posted on X (formerly Twitter), “RIP Liam … I can’t believe this is real … absolutely heartbreaking.”

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Payne’s family issued a statement to the BBC. “We are heartbroken,” the statement reads. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.” They continued, “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”