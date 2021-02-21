Riley Keough's Fans Show Concern Over Health in Recent Social Posts Follow Death of Brother

Riley Keough's fans flooded a December Instagram post in recent weeks to check in on her health, months after the death of her younger brother, Benjamin Keough. The Devil All The Time actress is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. On Dec. 19, she shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting on a couch with her dog nearby, and it inspired a speculative tabloid article about her weight. The December photo shows the 31-year-old actress with her hands under her knees, revealing her thin legs. Although her legs could look thin just because of how the photo was taken, it was included in a National Enquirer article titled "Grief Eating Away At Rail-Thin Riley," reports Gossip Cop. The tabloid claimed Keough lost 30 pounds in the last six months and her alleged "friends" are worried. The article also quoted an unnamed "longevity expert" who estimated that Keough weighed less than 100 pounds before. This person claimed to have treated Keough before. It is not only unprofessional for a person who treated a patient to publicly speak out like that, it is also an inaccurate statement. While studies do show that a loss of appetite can come with grieving, the National Enquirer's article was wildly speculative and not true. The National Enquirer has previously published false stories about celebrities losing weight as well, Gossip Cop notes.

Benjamin took his own life on July 12 in Calabasas, California at Lisa Marie's home. Keough has published a few comments about the impact her brother's death has had. On Dec. 18, she wrote about the pain she felt around the holiday season. "Words can't describe how painful it is. I'm thinking of everyone [who] lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love," she wrote at the time. "And I'm also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can't be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away."

"[You're] losing [too] much weight. Please be careful," one person wrote in the comments section for the Dec. 19 photo. "Are you ok!!!! Eat!!" another wrote. "Take care of yourself," another added. Keough did not respond to these comments.

