Rihanna Spotted Hanging With ASAP Rocky Following Breakup With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Rihanna was spotted with rapper A$AP Rocky on Friday night, just hours after it was reported that she broke up with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The “We Found Love” singer joined the “Live Fast” rapper at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City. Another of Rihanna‘s ex-boyfriends, Drake, was also spotted at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREAKTVENT. (@freaktvent) on Jan 18, 2020 at 3:53pm PST

On Saturday, E! News published a photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky laughing backstage at the concert, honoring the late A$AP Yams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Barclays Center concert happened a day before the fifth anniversary of Yams’ death, reports Billboard. The performers also included Young M.A., Sheck Wes, Kenny Beats, Pi’erre Bourne, Metro Boomin, Nav, Lil Yachty, Slowthai and others. Rocky brought Jim Jones on stage as a surprise guest towards the end of the show.

Yams, whose real name was Steven Rodriguez, was the co-founder of the A$AP Mob. He died on Jan. 18, 2015 at age 26 from a drug overdose. Members of the group have said his death was related to his sleep apnea though.

Rihanna and Rocky have been at the center of romance rumors in the past. Back in 2013, they were spotted kissing on the set of his music video for “Fashion Killa.” Rihanna also attended Rocky’s December concert in Sweden, and they posed for pictures at the 2019 British Fashion Awards together.

In October, Rihanna was caught on camera with Rocky the A$AP Mob, taking part in a rap battle, TMZ notes.

On Friday, sources told Us Weekly that Rihanna and Jameel broke up after three years of dating. Jameel is Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, which is run by his family. The company has its hands in multiple enterprises worldwide and distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East markets.

Jameel and Rihanna kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the singer said she is “of course” in love during a June 2019 Interview magazine profile. However, Rihanna avoided commenting about marriage plans.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it,” Rihanna explained in Interview. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore.”

“My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place,” she added. “I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’”

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images