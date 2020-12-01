Rihanna Reportedly Dating A$AP Rocky After Months of Romance Rumors

✖

Rihanna appears to have found love in a hopeless place! The musician is dating longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky, a source told PEOPLE Monday, after the two were spotted grabbing dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend, as per Page Six. Rihanna and A$AP have been rumored to be romantically involved since she split with her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, back in January.

While reports circulated at the time she was seeing A$AP Rocky, a source told E! News that she was still single. "Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," a source said at the time. "She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him. ...They have a long history and she's just having fun."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have long been friends and collaborators, with the rapper opening for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013 and appearing on her track "Cockiness." In 2018, the duo was seen attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, and in July, Rihanna featured the "Everyday" rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign. A$AP Rocky has previously been romantically connected to Kendall Jenner in 2017 and model Daiane Sodré last year.

In videos for GQ and Vogue promoting the collab, Rihanna and A$AP appeared together to talk about their skin types, bantering back and forth in a way some saw as flirtatious. "My skin type is just as complicated as men are," Rihanna cheekily said when A$AP Rocky asked about her skin for Vogue. "Y'all always try to say women are complicated [but] it's y'all!" When she returned the question as to what his skin is like, A$AP answered, "Handsome."

For GQ, the rapper had nothing but kind words when asked about the "hardest part" about working with Rihanna. "I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy," he said. "That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."