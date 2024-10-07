Rihanna Reacts When Asked About Attending Diddy 'Freak-Off' Parties

Rihanna doesn't want any association with Diddy's "freak offs." The Bad Boy Records founder was officially arrested and indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering in September after an investigation reportedly unearthed evidence of wild sex parties. According to a 11-page indictment, for the "freak off's" Diddy provided GHB, ecstasy, ketamine, and other substances for the multi-day sexscapades with hired male prostitutes. The women involved would need to receive "IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion," per VIBE. Combs is said to have filmed the encounters as he masturbated.

His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura," referenced the freak offs in her November 2023 $30 million dollar lawsuit against him, saying she was forced into a romantic relationship with him that was riddled with drugs, alcohol, abuse, and freak-offs as his demand. He settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount a day later.

When asked by TMZ reporters if the "Rude Girl" singer ever attended a Diddy party or "freak off," Rihanna initially ignored the question. When asked again, she smirked and mumbled "that's crazy," as she got into her ride.

She does have a controversial history with Diddy. He allowed her and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, to flee to one of his yachts, which was captured by papparazi, in the aftermath of Brown's 2009 physical assault of the singer. Diddy publicly supported their reconciliation.

Other celebrities have been clearing their name in connection with Diddy as of late. Rapper turned podcast host Joe Budden set the record straight recently. "For the last time, can y'all take me off the list of names that y'all think is on these tapes," he said in a September episode, referencing the high profile celebrities who are also seen on the reported tapes. "I ran the jokes long but I thought the joke was a joke because of who I be. Clearly it's a new crop of people out there that don't know who I be, so they like, 'Oh, he might be that.' I ain't. No more jokes."

Kevin Hart recently shot down paps when asked about parties he attended with Diddy. "Wrong person wrong question," the comedian responded.