Post Malone might be ready to settle down and officially tie the knot with his fiancée. Based on a new rumor that popped up online, the "Sunflower" and "Congratulations" rapper/singer will wed his partner sometime in September.

However, fans need to take this rumor with a grain of salt. It stems from Deuxmoi, who we typically opt not to cite due to its typical reliance on anonymous, unvetted sources. In this case, though, the Instagram-centric gossip account has a bit more credibility. The Post Malone wedding rumor came bundled with another scoop: the Charlie Puth wedding.

DeuxMoi reported on Sept. 18 that the "See You Again" singer had wed Brooke Sansone earlier in September. Not long after, official confirmation came in the form of reporting from ABC News and Vogue.

Since the Puth report was spot-on, the accompanying Post Malone wedding buzz seems all the more likely to be true. The site claims the ceremony will be held in Florida and it will be "an intimate affair surrounded by close friends and family."

Not much is known about Post Malone's fiancée, as her identity has not been shared publicly. She and the "Circles" artist share one child together, a daughter.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Post told E! News when the baby news broke. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."