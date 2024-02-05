Drake Slams Grammy Awards Before 2024 Show Begins Days After Dissing Rihanna

Drake is continuing to air his frustrations with the Grammy Awards. The Canadian-born rapper posted a video on his Instagram Story, featuring a clip of him accepting a GRAMMY in 2023. In the video, the Certified Loverboy rapper is overheard saying, "You've already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown." The caption read: "All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts; it's just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret 🤫 😂 (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop; this show doesn't dictate sh*t in our world." The shade comes just one day after Drake shaded Rihanna, whom he previously declared was the love of his life.

At the kickoff for his It's All a Blur Tour – Big as the What? tour with J. Cole on Feb. 3 in Tampa, Florida. DUring his set, he appeared inside a flying stage lift as the speakers played a remix of his 2016 hit with Rihanna, "Work." He told the crowd: "I don't sing this song anymore. You can sing it for me." He ultimately sang along to his parts of the song, as well as the last chorus.

Drake told the crowd he doesn’t sing “Work” featuring Rihanna anymore pic.twitter.com/B5qUrwsytw — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) February 4, 2024

The two had some sort of love ties in the past, dating back to them being spotted kissing at a bowling alley in 2009, as reported by Complex Magazine. Though Rihanna denied the dating rumors the same year, Drake addressed it on his Thank Me Later track "Fireworks," where he raps: "I'm just such a gentleman, you should give it up for me/Look at how I'm placing all my napkins and my cutlery/I can tell it wasn't love, I just thought you'd fuck with me/Who could of predicted Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me/Damn, I kept my wits about me luckily/What happened between us that night It always seems to trouble me/Now all of a sudden these gossip blogs want to cover me/And you making it seem that it happened that way because of me," he raps. He ultimately rapped in a separate song that he felt like Rihanna used him on a breakup with Chris Brown.

They reunited for her "What's My Name" video in 2010. He continued mentioning her in tracks and gushed about her in an interview with British personality, Max. They collaborated again for the 2012 single "Take Care," and again for 2016's "Work." He celebrated her being awarded the Vanguard Awards at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with a Billboard. They shared a kiss after he presented her with the award, and told the audience, "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old."

Whatever their relationship was, it fizzled out in 2016. Drake, ever the playboy, has dated dozens of other women since they stopped speaking. Rihanna has been in a committed relationship with A$AP Rocky since 2020 and they have two sons.