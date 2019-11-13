Rihanna Hints She’s Taking a Break Following Message About ‘Overwhelming’ Year

Rihanna may be taking some much needed time off after her latest post on social media. The “Shine Bright Like A Diamond” singer posted a selfie of herself with a caption that caught the attention of her fans. She posed for the camera while rocking a pout face, black hat, gold jewelry and a white t-shirt that reads “Art School Dropout.” While her pose and facial expression say enough, her caption is what makes onlookers believe that she may be taking a break from work, but if so, it’s unclear on how long.

One person wrote, “She busy … leave a message,” while someone else said, ” [Red heart emoji] You so much sis 2019 kicked everyone’s Ass. Rooting for you ALWAYS Queen.”

A few weeks ago there were rumors swirling around that Rihanna could potentially be pregnant after she was seen with a possible baby bump at the 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street. The singer was wearing a black Givenchi Haute Couture gown during her performance when fans took notice what could possibly be a small baby bump.

In an interview with Essence Magazine, she even mentioned giving birth to a “black woman.”

“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she said. “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

Despite the fact that she’s called 2019 an “overwhelming one” she did tell PEOPLE on the red carpet that she was “really happy right now.”

“The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special,” she said. “I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”