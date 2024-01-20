Pop Star Ignites Dating Rumors With Another Singer

After breaking up with fellow K-pop star DAWN a little over a year ago, HyunA has now been linked to another highly publicized relationship, with her agency responding officially to the claims. HyunA and Yong Junhyung, a former member of BEAST and Highlight, sparked a flurry of dating rumors when, on Jan. 18, both posted a picture of themselves holding hands on their respective Instagram accounts.

There was speculation that the photo might be for a collaboration, but HyunA appeared to hint at a romantic relationship when she commented on her own post, "Please look kindly on us." In addition, HyunA liked a comment from one of her fans, who stated, "I'll support your love. Please love prettily," Soompi reported.

Previously, HyunA and Yong Junhyung were labelmates under Cube Entertainment. HyunA's current agency, AT AREA, responded to dating rumors on Jan. 19, saying, "We are not involved with our artist's personal life." Yong Junhyung's agency, BLACK MADE, also commented, "Because it's a personal matter, it's difficult for us to confirm."

HyunA announced her split with DAWN on her Instagram on Nov. 30. The post, translated via Soompi, stated: "We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly." HyunA and DAWN started dating in 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018.

Following images of a ring on Instagram in February 2022, the couple sparked engagement rumors by indicating a proposal. DAWN captioned their post of the ring with an all-caps, "MARRY ME," which was later reposted by HyunA with her own caption accepting the proposal. "Of course, it's a yes," the caption reads.

DAWN and HyunA announced their relationship back in 2018, leaving their original labels to join PSY's P Nation, which is a music label founded by the Korean rapper PSY. His viral song and music video for 'Gangnam Style' became a global phenomenon in 2012.

Initially, HyunA and DAWN denied they were in a relationship at the time of the original rumors. However, shortly afterward, Yonhap News reported that they had admitted they had been dating for two years. According to their source, they wanted to let their fans know about their relationship to make them feel confident standing in front of their fans.

DAWN and HyunA explained their decision to acknowledge their relationship, saying, "While we knew that [dating publicly] would cause us to be linked in some way, both of us felt that it would be hard to meet our fans' eyes [while performing] on stage. We wanted to honestly tell our fans and show ourselves confidently having fun performing."