Rihanna Tones It Down At Cannes Dinner Celebrating Her Jewelry Line

Even when Rihanna tones it down, she still manages to look amazing. The 29-year-old singer was the guest of honor at the Chopard dinner on Thursday, held in honor of her new collection with the iconic brand, during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Rihanna chose a chic, floor-length black Ralph & Russo gown for the occasion, and wore a matching sheer shawl. Elegant Chopard jewelry and bright red lipstick completed her simple, yet super glamorous, look.

The songstress took to Instagram sharing a few snaps of her in the glamorous gown. In one pic, Rih is seen looking straight at the camera while holding her black clutch bag.

In another pic, she stands on the hotel balcony with her eyes closed holding onto the sheer wrap.

Check out Rihanna‘s glam look below:

#RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

#Cannes2017 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

The singer also showed off some of her jewelry, posing with an earring dangling from her ear. She captioned the pic, “playing around in my Rihanna ❤️ Chopard collection! #Cannes2017 #RihannaLovesChopard.”

playing around in my Rihanna ❤️ Chopard collection! #Cannes2017 #RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Rihanna announced her new jewelry collection last month.

“I’m so happy to announce that I’ve had the honor of designing with the legendary Caroline Scheufele, of the @chopard family, my first high end jewelry collection!!” she said on Instagram.

The Love on the Brain singer’s understated style on Thursday was a big change from her incredible Met Gala look earlier this month, where she won the night in an audacious Comme des Garcons piece.

