Rihanna Posts Adorable Clip of Son Interrupting Her Workout

Rihanna had an adorable surprise during her workout session. Taking a video of her 10-month-old son, the "Lift Me Up" singer, 35, wrote, "Look who don't want mommy to workout." As she cradles her little boy with one arm, the soon-to-be mom of two can be seen wearing a black sports bra from her brand Savage X Fenty. With a big smile, the wriggling little boy watches a program from a distance as his mother pleads, "Please." The singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child together last May, and they are currently expecting their second. According to a source speaking to PEOPLE in February, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son. "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

Another source had previously told PEOPLE in February that Rihanna wasn't planning to stop at two children. The source said that in February, during her Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy. "Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider. The source also revealed that the singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers), "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer. "She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

A source told PEOPLE that after Rihanna debuted her first baby bump in New York City, she was "excited to be a mother" and "couldn't be happier. "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source said. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty. "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that the couple was thrilled about the impending arrival. Rihanna's rep confirmed her second pregnancy following the Super Bowl, where she showcased a baby bump while wearing a red outfit that covered her head to toe during the halftime show.