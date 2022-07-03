Ricky Martin Accused of Domestic Violence

Ricky Martin denied allegations of domestic violence after a restraining order was filed against the pop star in Puerto Rico Friday. A judge issued the restraining order Saturday, police told the Associated Press. Martin's representative told PEOPLE the allegations that lead to the restraining order are "completely false and fabricated."

After the judge approved the order, police went to an upscale neighborhood in Dorado, where Martin lives, to serve the orders. However, police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP they have not found the singer. It is not known who applied for the restraining order. Valencia said they could not provide more details because it was filed under Law 54, Puerto Rico's domestic violence law.

El Vocero reported that Marin and the other party dated for seven months, according to the order. El Vocero reported the petitioner saying they split two months ago, but Martin continued visiting the petitioner's house. "The petitioner fears for his safety," the order reads, according to El Vocero. Martin and painter Jwan Yosef have been married since 2017 and they were seen together publicly as recently as May during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022.

Martin cannot contact the person who filed the order for at least a month, Valencia told the AP. A judge will determine during a later hearing if the order will remain in place. Valencia noted that the person who filed the restraining order did not contact the police, and instead went straight to court.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer, 50, denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE Saturday. "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," his representative said. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

The restraining order news comes just days after Martin's former manager, Rebecca Drucker, sued him for over $3 million in unpaid commissions, reports PEOPLE. Drucker filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Central District Court last week. She managed Martin from 2014 to 2018 and 2020 to 2022. Martin hired her for the latter timeframe because his life was in "absolute turmoil," she claimed.

Drucker's complaint included an alleged incident in September 2020 when Martin faced a "potentially career-ending allegation." After she helped him, Martin "emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence," Drucker claims. She also accused Martin of creating a "toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca" before she resigned in April 2022. Since then, Martin has continued to "threaten" her and tried to force her to sign a nondisclosure agreement, Drucker claims. Martin's representatives have not responded to Drucker's allegations.