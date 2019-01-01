Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Welcomes Healthy Baby Girl

Singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef surprisingly announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl, on New Year’s Eve.

Martin shared a photo of himself holding newborn Lucia Martin-Yosef’s adorable little hands on Instagram.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” Martin wrote in the caption in both English and Spanish. “It has been a special time for us and we can wait to see where this baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

The baby news was met with congratulations from Martin’s fans on Instagram.

“Blessings … you are a wonderful father,” one person wrote.

“You do not know the joy that gives us to see you with an angel that makes you happy, waited one day to have my own angel and to cover that love!” added another fan.

“Congratulations and many blessings to you and your new addition! God Bless,” another fan wrote.

The singer, 47, and Yosef, 34, began dating in 2016 and announced their marriage in January 2018.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” Martin told E! News at the time. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin is also the father of 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who were born via a surrogate. In a January 2018 E! News interview, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was clear about wanting to give his sons more siblings.

“I would love to have a big family. Yes, I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it’s a lot going on,” he said at the time. “So we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

The singer also told Out Magazine in 2018 he wanted his family to be an inspiration to others by normalizing a family with two dads.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, your kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes because I want to normalize this,’ ” he explained. “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”

Aside from welcoming three children, 2018 was a busy year professionally for Martin. He starred in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as fashion designer Antonio D’Amico, a role that earned Martin an Emmy nomination.

