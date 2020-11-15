Rick Moranis Assault Suspect Arrested, Faces Felony Charges

✖

The New York City Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with Rick Moranis' assault. The beloved actor was randomly attacked outside his Upper West Side home on Oct. 1, knocking the Ghostbusters actor to the ground. The suspect, Marquis Ventura, was booked on a felony assault charge because the 67-year-old Moranis is over 65.

The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. The suspect allegedly hit Moranis with a closed fist and left the scene after Moranis was knocked to the ground. The actor was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for hip, head, and back pain. Police later released security camera footage of the attack, as well as a photo of the suspect, seen wearing a black "I Love NY" sweatshirt and a backpack.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

Ventura, 35, was arrested this weekend in connection with the attack, police sources told TMZ. Since Moranis is technically a senior citizen, the assault charge was bumped up to a felony. His arraignment is scheduled for next week. The NYPD credited a transit officer with tracking down the suspect.

A few days after the attack, police told CBS New York they questioned someone in connection to the assault. At the time, one of Moranis' neighbors told CBS New York he was not surprised by the attack. "It didn't surprise or shock me. Like, you know, this has happened well before myself and Mr. Moranis. It’s going to continue to happen unless something is done," Bill Kenney said.

Following the attack, Moranis' agent told the New York Daily News the actor was "fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well-wishes." Those well-wishes came from thousands of social media users who were horrified to hear Moranis was attacked. Some celebrities also shared their anger. "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis," Captain America actor Chris Evans famously tweeted after hearing the news.

Although Moranis has not been seen in a live-action movie since 1997, the actor remains beloved by generations thanks to his '80s and '90s movies. Moranis' credits include Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, Parenthood, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Flintstones. He also starred in Disney's Honey, I Shrunk The Kids franchise, and will appear in the sequel project Shrunk, which will end his acting hiatus. Moranis also appeared in a new Mint Mobile commercial with fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. He also took part in a Second City Television reunion documentary Martin Scorsese made for Netflix.